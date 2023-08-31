Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
Site of former paper mill in Pineville(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Pineville on Thursday, August 31, joining SunGas Renewables to celebrate the formation of Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, which will construct a new green methanol production facility in Cenla.

LEARN MORE: SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

A $2 billion facility is set to be constructed in Pineville at the former International Paper Mill site, and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The facility will come from SunGas Renewables Inc., which has formed Beaver Lake Renewable Energy. The goal is to construct a new green methanol production facility in Pineville, which will generate nearly 400,000 metric tons of green methanol per year for marine fuel.

The methanol produced is expected to be used to fuel a fleet of methanol-powered container vessels and will utilize wood fiber from local forests. SunGas Renewables shared that it chose central Louisiana for this project due to its long history of sustainably managed forests, available infrastructure to support the facility and strong local and state support.

The construction of the facility is set to create more than 1,150 jobs, and more than 100 local jobs during operation.

Register to be notified about job opportunities, hiring events and news updates with SunGas Renewables here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

BRPD "Brave Cave"
Mayor Broome to make “significant announcement” about the BRPD Brave Cave investigation
Emails, reports reveal city leaders knew about allegations of abuse at area warehouse for months.
I-TEAM: Emails, reports reveal city leaders knew about allegations of abuse at area warehouse for months
Mayor Broome holds news conference on Brave Cave investigation.
Brave Cave investigation
Emergency officials are responding to someone who has barricaded themselves at an apartment...
Man wanted for home invasion not found in barricaded apartment, officials say
Titan 9 Promo 2023