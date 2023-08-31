Gov. Edwards asking people to not barbecue for Labor Day as crews battle unprecedented wildfires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Labor Day is typically a time for people across Louisiana to light up the grill and fellowship with family and friends.

However, as wildfires continue to spread across the state, and amid harsh weather conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking people to avoid cooking with open flames outdoors.

“We can’t make it rain. We can’t change the wind, the temperature, the relative humidity, but we can control what we do,” said Edwards.

The request comes as the largest wildfire in Louisiana history continues to burn, and as hundreds of hotspots continue to pop up.

According to state leaders, 600 wildfires have burned over 90 square miles of land in August alone.

“I’m asking that people not engage in barbecuing and so forth outside where a fire can start,” said Edwards. “We just need to work together to try to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming even worse today.”

Edwards said his new request is technically not a part of the burn ban that’s in place, but he is asking for people to do what they can.

The University of Louisiana-Lafayette (ULL) decided to ban all open flames while tailgating for their season opener just hours after the governor’s announcement.

“It’s just not worth taking that risk and going out there and do something that could possibly impact somebody else’s property, and possibly take somebody else’s life,” said Justin Hill, PIO for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Edwards said everyone has a part to play for us to make it out safe.

“We just need to work together to try to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming even worse today,” said Edwards.

WAFB reached out to officials at both Southern University and LSU to see if they will do a similar ban for next week’s home games. Neither have responded as of yet.

