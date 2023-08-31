Dry now, but moisture/rain return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are closing the book on one of the driest summers on record, at the number two spot, just behind the all-time driest in 1924! There is a red flag warning today, but not for our immediate area, however, there is still fire weather danger, so take the necessary precautions.

Driest Summers on Record (WAFB)

Baton Rouge Forecast (WAFB)

Red Flag Warning (WAFB)

Today will be mostly sunny and dry with highs around 96. Our in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Idalia will head out to sea over the next 24 hours, with no other immediate Gulf threats in the near future.

Tropical Storm Idalia (WAFB)

The weekend looks a bit wetter, not a washout, but a 50% to 60% chance of showers/storms Saturday and Sunday, also on Labor Day Monday. In the extended, more rain chances are in our future with highs creeping back up towards the upper 90s late next week.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

