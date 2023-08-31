CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with Hebert Guns burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with the burglary of Hebert Guns in July of 2023, deputies said.
Kalib Walker, 18, is charged with 20 counts of theft of firearms, simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.
Walker has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 175 lbs., and is 6′01″ in height, according to officials.
Multiple arrest have been previously made in connection with the burglary that happened on Airline Highway in Prairieville.
