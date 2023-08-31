Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in connection with Hebert Guns burglary

Kalib Walker
Kalib Walker(Crime Stoppers)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with the burglary of Hebert Guns in July of 2023, deputies said.

Kalib Walker, 18, is charged with 20 counts of theft of firearms, simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

Walker has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 175 lbs., and is 6′01″ in height, according to officials.

Multiple arrest have been previously made in connection with the burglary that happened on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

RELATED: Multiple arrests made in connection to Ascension Parish gun store burglary

According to sheriff Bobby Webre, Darrel Morris, 22, of Convent and Quendell Jones,18, of Convent were arrested in relation to the burglary.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Mayor Broome announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department facility known as the...
Mayor Broome announces BPRD Street Crime Unit will be disbanded and investigated amid fallout of Brave Cave investigation
LSU campus safety and upgrades
As LSU kicks off the new year, they’re showing off some new security upgrades on campus.
LSU campus safety and upgrades
Skyler Williams (Source: EBRSO)
Suspect in alleged murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 30 years