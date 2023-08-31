Aldi officially opens in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first Aldi in the Baton Rouge area officially opens Thursday, Aug. 31.

Doors to the store’s new location in Central open at 9 a.m., and the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi’s fan-favorite products and a gift card. Shoppers will also have a chance to win a $500 dollar Aldi gift card all weekend through Sept. 3.

Loxley Divisional Vice President Heather Moore said Aldi prides itself on its low prices and reliable products, many of which can only be found in Aldi stores.

Customers have to use a quarter to get a grocery basket to shop. The quarter is returned when the basket is returned. Customers must also bag their own items.

The first Aldi in the Baton Rouge area officially opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. (WAFB)

The store plans to open two more locations in Baton Rouge. Stores on O’Neal Lane and Siegen Lane are expected to open by the end of the year.

Aldi recently announced it will take over Winn-Dixie stores.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

