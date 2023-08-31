100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his family Wednesday, August 30 after being found in a canal by animal control.
Biscuit is reportedly 100 years old and was brought to Cara’s House animal shelter by animal control after receiving a call.
Cara’s House said they posted the tortoise on Facebook and were able to find the owner.
Biscuit was reunited with his family and returned home.
