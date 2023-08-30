Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern University cancels all classes Wednesday; water outage continues in some buildings

Southern University has canceled all classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to an ongoing water outage in some buildings.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has canceled all classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to an ongoing water outage in some buildings.

University officials said residential halls on campus are without water as of Wednesday morning. Alternative housing options for students are being considered.

Water has been restored to the Moody Intramural Sports Complex and U.S. Jones Hall.

Due to the water issues, the Southern University Law Center will move to remote operations on Wednesday, August 30. Officials said that management will take time to assess the Southern University Law Center’s water system and will sanitize open areas, including offices, classrooms, and restrooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

CONSUMER REPORTS: 5 things you didn’t know expire
The Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. nonstop flight is off to a decent start.
Has the nonstop flight between BR and Washington, D.C. been successful?
Southern University has canceled all classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to an ongoing water...
Southern University cancels all classes Wednesday; water outage continues in some buildings
Matt Williams is celebrating 20 years at WAFB.
Matt Williams celebrates 20 years at WAFB