Southern University cancels all classes Wednesday; water outage continues in some buildings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has canceled all classes for Wednesday, August 30, due to an ongoing water outage in some buildings.

University officials said residential halls on campus are without water as of Wednesday morning. Alternative housing options for students are being considered.

Water has been restored to the Moody Intramural Sports Complex and U.S. Jones Hall.

Due to the water issues, the Southern University Law Center will move to remote operations on Wednesday, August 30. Officials said that management will take time to assess the Southern University Law Center’s water system and will sanitize open areas, including offices, classrooms, and restrooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

