Outdoor burning investigated in WBR Parish

Firefighters were called to land off Highway One in Port Allen Wednesday afternoon where outdoor burning of debris was taking place.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were called to land off Highway One in Port Allen Wednesday afternoon where outdoor burning of debris was taking place.

The entire state of Louisiana is under a burn ban, prohibiting outdoor burning, because of very dry conditions that have led to multiple wildfires.

The fire was on a piece of property behind a construction site near the corner of LA 1 and Riverside Drive.

A representative with the company that is constructing a new business in that area said they were the ones who called the fire department and he did not know who started the debris fire. The representative stressed that the fire did not include any materials from their construction site.

The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said an investigator was being sent to the scene.

