Man arrested in connection with arson at BR home

Aldrich Drive house fire
Aldrich Drive house fire(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with an arson at a Baton Rouge home, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, Fredrick Raby, 27, is charged with simple arson and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

Investigators said the arson happened back on Saturday, June 17, at a home on Aldrich Drive near Balis Drive.

Evidence collected from the scene of the arson allowed investigators to secure an arrest warrant for Raby, according to BRFD.

When Raby was arrested in connection with the arson, he was already in the custody of Baton Rouge police on unrelated charges, authorities said.

The home sustained about $45,000 worth of damage and was considered a total loss.

