LSU Lakes project is being tampered with by the sweltering heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The flowers covering most of the University Lakes may look nice with their bright Tiger purple color, but they’re actually one of the most invasive aquatic plants in the world called water hyacinth.

They’re not foreign to the lakes, but all the activity going on has caused them to spread like wildfire.

“Because of the construction activity between the University Lakes project and the I-10 widening project it’s pushing all of it to one end of City Park Lake,” said Mark Goodson with the University Lakes Project.

Goodson says phase one of the project is in full swing but has been met with adversity along the way slowing things down a bit.

The record-breaking heat we all feel has dried up large portions of the water. Even pipes that were hidden beneath the water’s surface have become completely visible.

“It’s making it difficult for the contractor to move their equipment around. It’s intended to float in the lake and it’s a little difficult to do that with the water as low as it is,” Goodson continued.

Crews are currently digging up debris before they begin their hydraulic dredging which is expected to significantly reduce the impact of the water hyacinth plants. Those plans are set to begin after Labor Day.

