Is Baton Rouge’s nonstop flight to Washington D.C. here to stay?

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. nonstop flight is off to a decent start.

AAA expects this Labor Day weekend to be busier than last year. Some people might be planning to go to the nation’s capital from Louisiana’s capital. Back on June 1, the nonstop from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. took flight. It’s been a while, but this isn’t the first nonstop flight the city’s had to D.C.

Jim Caldwell with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport reports the load factor for the American Airlines flight in June was 74 percent and in July it was 68 percent. The combined average for the first two months was a 71 percent load factor.

Considering this is only the first two months of service, Caldwell said it’s not bad.

But longer term, they hope to have the BTR-DCA-BTR flight load factors on American averaging 80 percent or higher. He’s hopeful that the community support will continue to grow.

“Think about going to Washington for a long weekend or week it’s full of great free things to do,” said Caldwell. “Some of the best museums in the world, monuments, and most of them are free.”

It’s a competitive flight so airport officials are encouraging businesses and government organizations to have travel policies that encourage employees to take the flight. You can snatch a round-trip flight for between $300 to $600.

