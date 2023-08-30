Informational meeting to tackle topics impacting those living outside Baker, Zachary city limits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Baker and Zachary are invited to attend an informational meeting to discuss topics that may impact them.

Metropolitan Councilwoman Chauna Banks said the District2ForU informational meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at the Zachary Branch Library, which is located at 1900 Church Street in Zachary.

According to the agenda, the meeting will provide insights and discussions on the following topics that concern residents of the unincorporated Baker and Zachary areas:

Zone of Influence Defined and Purpose

Zone of Influence Impact on City Planning

Educational Opportunities for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary

Public Service Providers for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary

Taxes, Mileages, and Uses for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary Residents

Organizers have invited representatives from the following organizations and government entities to share valuable information with residents:

East Baton Rouge Tax Assessor

East Baton Rouge Planning Division

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Office of the Mayor, Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Works of the City of Baker

Office of the Mayor, Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Works of the City of Zachary

Office of the Superintendent, City of Baker Schools

Office of the Superintendent, Zachary School District

Geo Preparatory-Baker

Advantage Charter Academy

Impact Charter School

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.