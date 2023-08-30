Facebook
Informational meeting to tackle topics impacting those living outside Baker, Zachary city limits

Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Baker and Zachary are invited to attend an...
Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Baker and Zachary are invited to attend an informational meeting to discuss topics that may impact them.(Councilwoman Chauna Banks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Baker and Zachary are invited to attend an informational meeting to discuss topics that may impact them.

Metropolitan Councilwoman Chauna Banks said the District2ForU informational meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. at the Zachary Branch Library, which is located at 1900 Church Street in Zachary.

According to the agenda, the meeting will provide insights and discussions on the following topics that concern residents of the unincorporated Baker and Zachary areas:

  • Zone of Influence Defined and Purpose
  • Zone of Influence Impact on City Planning
  • Educational Opportunities for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary
  • Public Service Providers for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary
  • Taxes, Mileages, and Uses for Unincorporated Baker and Zachary Residents

Organizers have invited representatives from the following organizations and government entities to share valuable information with residents:

  • East Baton Rouge Tax Assessor
  • East Baton Rouge Planning Division
  • East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
  • Office of the Mayor, Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Works of the City of Baker
  • Office of the Mayor, Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Works of the City of Zachary
  • Office of the Superintendent, City of Baker Schools
  • Office of the Superintendent, Zachary School District
  • Geo Preparatory-Baker
  • Advantage Charter Academy
  • Impact Charter School

