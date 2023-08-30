Governor Edwards give updates about wildfires, calls for future investments for response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What is usually a time of year when we are preparing for hurricanes and flooding one of the largest wildfires in Louisiana history continues to burn land.

The state has had an unprecedented season as those dry conditions mixed with extreme heat persist.

The month of August saw over 500 fires with more than 50,000 acres of land charred.

“This is a disaster response that is unlike what we usually engage in but because we know each other so well, we are adapting,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about half of the state has experienced “extreme” or “exceptional” drought this year in addition to triple-digit temperatures this summer.

Governor Edwards points to climate change for conditions that increase the risk of wildfires.

“This is a new normal we have to be prepared for,” explained Edwards.

Governor Edwards, who had a chance to survey the damage from wildfires Tuesday, says the state needs future investments in wildfire response.

“Just like floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes, we need to have wildfire scenarios,” Edwards added.

He says the state will need to devote more time and effort to training and personnel.

“We will get together when this is done. We will discuss what we did right, and what we did wrong. We will look into how to improve on best practices,” Edwards explained.

