Fire risk increases locally, Idalia delivers catastrophic blow to Florida Big Bend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening northerly flow on the west side of Hurricane Idalia will result in noticeably drier weather across the area today. While the breezy conditions and lower humidity will help take the sting out of an otherwise hot day, those factors are also somewhat bad news as it relates to the fire risk. With that in mind, Red Flag Warnings have returned to most of our area today and a Fire Weather Watch is posted for Thursday. Today’s high temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with no rainfall expected.

Red Flag Warning (WAFB)

Today's Weather Forecast (WAFB)

Hurricane Idalia

Idalia officially became a Category 4 hurricane as of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Catastrophic impacts are expected in Florida’s Big Bend region, including peak storm surge values that could reach 12-16 feet. The wind and rain impacts will extend well inland though and even to the southeastern U.S. coastline as Idalia turns eastward and moves back into the western Atlantic by Thursday. Remarkably, Idalia will be the 8th major hurricane to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2017.

Hurricane Idalia (WAFB)

Hurricane Idalia (WAFB)

Labor Day Weekend Locally

Humidity will make a pretty quick rebound into the Labor Day weekend locally. A piece of energy is expected to separate from an upper-level trough over the eastern part of the country and spin near the northern Gulf Coast through the weekend. That upper-low should help to produce a bump in rain chances, with a 50%-60% chance of showers and t-storms posted daily from Saturday through Labor Day. Even with good rain chances, it will still be hot, with highs generally in the mid 90s.

Extended Outlook

High pressure looks to reestablish itself as we head into next week, resulting in the return of hotter and drier conditions. Highs in the upper 90s will become common, with readings near 100 degrees possible by late in the week. Rain chances are posted at 20%-30% from next Tuesday through Friday.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Rest of the Tropics

The Atlantic remains busy as we continue to track both Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Depression #11. Franklin is expected to produce tropical storm conditions in Bermuda today, but that should be the extent of its land impacts. And T.D. #11 is expected to dissipate over the open Atlantic in the next day or so.

Eye on the Tropics (WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two other features for possible development, but neither appears to be much of a threat to land at this point.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.