Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fire risk increases locally, Idalia delivers catastrophic blow to Florida Big Bend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening northerly flow on the west side of Hurricane Idalia will result in noticeably drier weather across the area today. While the breezy conditions and lower humidity will help take the sting out of an otherwise hot day, those factors are also somewhat bad news as it relates to the fire risk. With that in mind, Red Flag Warnings have returned to most of our area today and a Fire Weather Watch is posted for Thursday. Today’s high temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with no rainfall expected.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(WAFB)
Today's Weather Forecast
Today's Weather Forecast(WAFB)

Hurricane Idalia

Idalia officially became a Category 4 hurricane as of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Catastrophic impacts are expected in Florida’s Big Bend region, including peak storm surge values that could reach 12-16 feet. The wind and rain impacts will extend well inland though and even to the southeastern U.S. coastline as Idalia turns eastward and moves back into the western Atlantic by Thursday. Remarkably, Idalia will be the 8th major hurricane to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast since 2017.

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(WAFB)
Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(WAFB)

Labor Day Weekend Locally

Humidity will make a pretty quick rebound into the Labor Day weekend locally. A piece of energy is expected to separate from an upper-level trough over the eastern part of the country and spin near the northern Gulf Coast through the weekend. That upper-low should help to produce a bump in rain chances, with a 50%-60% chance of showers and t-storms posted daily from Saturday through Labor Day. Even with good rain chances, it will still be hot, with highs generally in the mid 90s.

Extended Outlook

High pressure looks to reestablish itself as we head into next week, resulting in the return of hotter and drier conditions. Highs in the upper 90s will become common, with readings near 100 degrees possible by late in the week. Rain chances are posted at 20%-30% from next Tuesday through Friday.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Rest of the Tropics

The Atlantic remains busy as we continue to track both Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Depression #11. Franklin is expected to produce tropical storm conditions in Bermuda today, but that should be the extent of its land impacts. And T.D. #11 is expected to dissipate over the open Atlantic in the next day or so.

Eye on the Tropics
Eye on the Tropics(WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two other features for possible development, but neither appears to be much of a threat to land at this point.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 29.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 29
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 29.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 29
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 29.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 29
Break from oppressive heat continues