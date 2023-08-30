EBRSO searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man who last seen on Sunday, August 27.
According to EBRSO, Marcus Oubre, was reported missing Sunday night after he stated he was ‘going away for a few days.’
Oubre was last seen in a white 2006 Honda Accord, license plate reading 448CPT.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.
