BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is expected to talk about crime this year during the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge’s meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The meeting starts at noon at Drusilla Place Catering, located at 3482 Drusilla Lane in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.