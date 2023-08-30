Facebook
Bad odor in Iberville Parish caused by dead fish in waterway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A fish kill in Bayou Plaquemine in Iberville Parish has created a bad odor for area neighbors, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr.

Officials said the fish kill is in the lower Bayou Plaquemine area and is isolated from the Indian Village Bridge to the Mike Zito Multipurpose Center.

The fish were killed when tugs churned up bottom silt of Bayou Plaquemine during low water conditions, causing oxygen levels to be depleted.

The Iberville Parish president said the fish kill was not intentional. He also said the conditions are not permanent, and the waterway is expected to return to normal.

