Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

AAA predicts busier Labor Day weekend than last year; Hurricane Idalia could disrupt plans

AAA reports that Labor Day week travel is up over the last year between flights, hotels, rental...
AAA reports that Labor Day week travel is up over the last year between flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises.(Pexels)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather is a major concern for families who plan to have a long Labor Day weekend. AAA reports that Labor Day week travel is up over the last year between flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises.

According to AAA, people can expect the most traffic on Thursday, Aug. 31, between mid-afternoon and early evening on the road. On Friday, they expect more congestion than usual from late morning into the night.

GasBuddy reports that the average price for gas in Baton Rouge is $3.29.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport said flights are fairly full going into the weekend, but there are some seats available if you’re looking to leave last minute.

They anticipate flights to be full all weekend long.

Many are also keeping a close eye on the hurricane headed toward Florida. Airport officials are urging you to check with your airline and the status of your flight.

“We certainly encourage people to check with their airlines and the status of their flights particularly if you’re going east,” said Jim Caldwell, a spokesman with the airport. “Usually the airlines, when it’s a storm situation like that, will try to rebook the passengers on the next available flight once the weather situation improves. Now sure if they have travel insurance they’re covered that way too.”

Even if you aren’t headed east, the storm could have an impact on connecting flights. Officials said that if you bought travel insurance, read the fine print to see what is and is not covered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Baker and Zachary are invited to attend an...
Informational meeting to tackle topics impacting those living outside Baker, Zachary city limits
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis
U.S. Representative Steve Scalise announced that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis
Baton Rouge Police Department leaders addressed the investigation into a secretive...
EBR officials provide updates on ‘Brave Cave,’ investigation, resignation of Troy Lawrence Jr.