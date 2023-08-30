AAA predicts busier Labor Day weekend than last year; Hurricane Idalia could disrupt plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather is a major concern for families who plan to have a long Labor Day weekend. AAA reports that Labor Day week travel is up over the last year between flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises.

According to AAA, people can expect the most traffic on Thursday, Aug. 31, between mid-afternoon and early evening on the road. On Friday, they expect more congestion than usual from late morning into the night.

GasBuddy reports that the average price for gas in Baton Rouge is $3.29.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport said flights are fairly full going into the weekend, but there are some seats available if you’re looking to leave last minute.

They anticipate flights to be full all weekend long.

Many are also keeping a close eye on the hurricane headed toward Florida. Airport officials are urging you to check with your airline and the status of your flight.

“We certainly encourage people to check with their airlines and the status of their flights particularly if you’re going east,” said Jim Caldwell, a spokesman with the airport. “Usually the airlines, when it’s a storm situation like that, will try to rebook the passengers on the next available flight once the weather situation improves. Now sure if they have travel insurance they’re covered that way too.”

Even if you aren’t headed east, the storm could have an impact on connecting flights. Officials said that if you bought travel insurance, read the fine print to see what is and is not covered.

