YOUR HEALTH: IBS study: Finding food triggers faster

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Avoiding trigger foods and finding relief can be difficult and cumbersome for those with irritable bowel syndrome, but a new test can simplify the entire process.

The new blood test, called inFoods, can cut the time it takes to get some relief down to two to four weeks.

“The blood sample is tested for various antibodies to common food triggers in patients with IBS, based upon results, an elimination diet is fashioned,” said Dr. William Chey, a professor of gastroenterology at Michigan Medicine.

The blood test looks at patient reactions to 18 foods that can commonly activate an elevated immune response through the production of IgG antibodies. The results show if a food should be green-lighted or red-lighted.

“Eliminating those foods, in our study, was associated with an improvement in overall IBS symptoms,” Dr. Chey added.

Natalie Vasher knows the headaches of irritable bowel syndrome all too well. She first began struggling with the disease in 2016.

Vasher’s red lights are onions, stone fruit, apples, and high-fat dairy. She makes adjustments to her diet that keep her symptoms under control.

The Biomerica inFoods IBS blood test needs a doctor’s prescription. It will be offered at gastro-health locations around the country and will be offered at other medical networks soon.

The study took place at the University of Michigan, Harvard University, the Mayo Clinic, and the Texas Medical Center.

