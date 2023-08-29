What you need to know about the upcoming election, where you can register to vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your voice matters when it comes to voting on local and statewide topics, and that’s why we’re reminding you about Voter Registration Week underway from Aug. 28 until Sept. 1. The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters is reminding you to make sure you are registered to vote and have your information updated.

Here is a list of locations you can go to from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.:

August 28 Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

August 28 River Center Branch Library – 250 North Blvd.

August 28 Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.

August 29 Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.

August 29 Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

August 29 Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.

August 30 Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.

August 30 Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.

August 30 Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

August 31 Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

August 31 Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

August 31 Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library– 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

September 1 Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

September 1 Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.

The Oct. 14th election is fast approaching and to cast a ballot, the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail is Sept. 13.

September 23 is the last day to register to vote online through geauxvote.com.

“We are offering these opportunities at the libraries for people to come in and register,” said Steve Raborn with the EBR Registrar of Voters. “We understand that not everyone is able to register online.”

Raborn said you can expect state, parish, judicial offices, and constitutional amendments to be on the ballot. He is expecting a major turnout in the upcoming October and November election adding that the governor’s office will likely go into a runoff.

You may see sample ballots by the end of this week, he said.

