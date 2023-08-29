Water outage impacts buildings on Southern University campus; some classes canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A reported water outage Tuesday morning, August 29, is impacting multiple buildings on the campus of Southern University.

University officials said that as a result of the water outage, classes in affected buildings have been canceled until 1 p.m. The below buildings are being impacted:

Bookstore

T.H. Harris

Bethune

Isaac Greggs Band Hall

Debose

Pinkie Thrift

J.B. Moore

TT Allain

Moody Intramural

Totty

Shade

Jones

Dunn

Boley

Apartments

Student Health

Counseling Center

Officials said that repairs are underway.

No other details were provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.