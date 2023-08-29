Facebook
Water outage impacts buildings on Southern University campus; some classes canceled

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A reported water outage Tuesday morning, August 29, is impacting multiple buildings on the campus of Southern University.

University officials said that as a result of the water outage, classes in affected buildings have been canceled until 1 p.m. The below buildings are being impacted:

  • Bookstore
  • T.H. Harris
  • Bethune
  • Isaac Greggs Band Hall
  • Debose
  • Pinkie Thrift
  • J.B. Moore
  • TT Allain
  • Moody Intramural
  • Totty
  • Shade
  • Jones
  • Dunn
  • Boley
  • Apartments
  • Student Health
  • Counseling Center

Officials said that repairs are underway.

No other details were provided.

