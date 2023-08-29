Water outage impacts buildings on Southern University campus; some classes canceled
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A reported water outage Tuesday morning, August 29, is impacting multiple buildings on the campus of Southern University.
University officials said that as a result of the water outage, classes in affected buildings have been canceled until 1 p.m. The below buildings are being impacted:
- Bookstore
- T.H. Harris
- Bethune
- Isaac Greggs Band Hall
- Debose
- Pinkie Thrift
- J.B. Moore
- TT Allain
- Moody Intramural
- Totty
- Shade
- Jones
- Dunn
- Boley
- Apartments
- Student Health
- Counseling Center
Officials said that repairs are underway.
No other details were provided.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.