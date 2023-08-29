Scattered rains again today as Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible again today as a weak front meanders over parts of south Louisiana. And for the first time in a long time, we should get to enjoy near-normal temperatures, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances today will generally be higher southeast of Baton Rouge and lower the farther north and west one goes.

Rest of This Week

As Idalia lifts northward and tracks toward Florida, a northerly flow on its backside will usher drier, less humid air into our region. The end result will be relatively pleasant morning starts (by recent standards) in the low 70s, and warm, but dry afternoons, with highs in the mid 90s. Noticeably lower humidity should definitely take some sting out of the heat.

One thing we’ll have to monitor is a bit of an uptick in the wildfire potential once again on Wednesday and Thursday as winds pick up and humidity values drop. Remember, a statewide burn ban remains in effect and there should not be any outdoor burning.

Extended Outlook

Temperatures and humidity start to rebound by the weekend, but it doesn’t necessarily look like we’ll see another round of record-setting heat. Highs will generally top out in the mid 90s, although occasional readings in the upper 90s can’t be ruled out. It looks like we’ll at least have scattered showers and t-storms around this weekend, which should help to temper the heat a bit.

Tropical Update

Idalia is officially a hurricane as of the 4 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Maximum winds are listed at 75 miles per hour and NHC notes that rapid intensification is likely today through landfall early Wednesday in Florida. The forecast shows Idalia reaching the Florida coast as a Category 3 hurricane and indicates peak storm surge values of 8-12 feet are possible.

Elsewhere, Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane over the western Atlantic this morning. It is forecast to pass west and northwest of Bermuda, but a Tropical Strom Watch is in effect for the island since tropical storm force winds are still possible there.

And NHC is highlighting two additional features over the open Atlantic for possible development, but neither appears to be much threat to land at this point.

