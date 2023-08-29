Saints cut 8, waive 26 players as rosters are cut to 53

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints cut eight players and waived 26 others on “cut down day,” as they trimmed their roster down to 53.

Most notably terminated were cornerback and 10-year veteran Bradley Roby, and former second-round pick Jaylon Smith.

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College Ryan Connelly LB 6-2 234 27 4 Wisconsin J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 255 30 5 Pittsburgh Jesse James TE 6-7 261 29 9 Penn State Storm Norton T 6-7 317 29 4 Toledo Bradley Roby CB 5-11 194 31 10 Ohio State Jaylon Smith LB 6-2 240 28 7 Notre Dame Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 27 5 TCU Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 28 6 LSU

Goodluck to my brothers and the Saints fans y’all deserve to be winners ! #WhoDat ⚜️ — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) August 29, 2023

The Saints waived 26 players, including punter Blake Gillikin and former LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. Undrafted free agent punter Lou Hedley, 30, will become the second rookie kicker taking over on special teams after the Denver Broncos traded for kicker Wil Lutz. Hedley is the second punter signed to the Saints since the team released Thomas Morstead before the 2021 season.

Hedley punted for Miami from 2019-2022 after transferring from City College of San Francisco. He is a former Australian rules football player.

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College Johnathan Abram S 6-0 205 26 5 Mississippi State Nick Anderson LB 5-11 230 23 R Tulane Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 215 25 1 South Alabama Jake Bargas FB 6-2 250 26 1 North Carolina Lynn Bowden Jr. WR 6-1 204 25 3 Kentucky Jerron Cage DL 6-2 305 24 R Ohio State Shaq Davis WR 6-5 215 23 R South Carolina State Prince Emili DT 6-2 300 24 1 Pennsylvania Mark Evans II OL 6-4 295 23 R Arkansas-Pine Bluff Chuck Filiaga G 6-6 321 25 R Minnesota Adrian Frye DB 6-0 205 24 R Texas Tech Blake Gillikin P 6-2 196 25 3 Penn State Jack Heflin DT 6-3 304 25 2 Iowa Anthony Johnson DB 6-2 205 24 R Virginia Lewis Kidd OL 6-6 311 25 2 Montana State Jontrae Kirklin WR 6-0 184 24 1 LSU Tommy Kraemer G 6-6 316 25 3 Notre Dame Lucas Krull TE 6-6 260 24 1 Pittsburgh Niko Lalos DE 6-5 270 26 2 Dartmouth Ellis Merriweather RB 6-2 225 24 R Massachusetts Smoke Monday S 6-3 199 23 2 Auburn Anfernee Orji LB 6-2 230 22 R Vanderbilt Kyle Phillips DE 6-4 277 26 4 Tennessee Alex Pihlstrom OL 6-6 305 23 R Illinois Troy Pride DB 5-11 193 25 3 Notre Dame Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 27 3 Oregon

Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 10 when they play at the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.

