Saints cut 8, waive 26 players as rosters are cut to 53

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints cut eight players and waived 26 others on “cut down day,” as they trimmed their roster down to 53.

Most notably terminated were cornerback and 10-year veteran Bradley Roby, and former second-round pick Jaylon Smith.

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Ryan Connelly LB 6-2 234 27 4 Wisconsin
J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 255 30 5 Pittsburgh
Jesse James TE 6-7 261 29 9 Penn State
Storm Norton T 6-7 317 29 4 Toledo
Bradley Roby CB 5-11 194 31 10 Ohio State
Jaylon Smith LB 6-2 240 28 7 Notre Dame
Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 27 5 TCU
Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 28 6 LSU

The Saints waived 26 players, including punter Blake Gillikin and former LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. Undrafted free agent punter Lou Hedley, 30, will become the second rookie kicker taking over on special teams after the Denver Broncos traded for kicker Wil Lutz. Hedley is the second punter signed to the Saints since the team released Thomas Morstead before the 2021 season.

Hedley punted for Miami from 2019-2022 after transferring from City College of San Francisco. He is a former Australian rules football player.

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Johnathan Abram S 6-0 205 26 5 Mississippi State
Nick Anderson LB 5-11 230 23 R Tulane
Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 215 25 1 South Alabama
Jake Bargas FB 6-2 250 26 1 North Carolina
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR 6-1 204 25 3 Kentucky
Jerron Cage DL 6-2 305 24 R Ohio State
Shaq Davis WR 6-5 215 23 R South Carolina State
Prince Emili DT 6-2 300 24 1 Pennsylvania
Mark Evans II OL 6-4 295 23 R Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Chuck Filiaga G 6-6 321 25 R Minnesota
Adrian Frye DB 6-0 205 24 R Texas Tech
Blake Gillikin P 6-2 196 25 3 Penn State
Jack Heflin DT 6-3 304 25 2 Iowa
Anthony Johnson DB 6-2 205 24 R Virginia
Lewis Kidd OL 6-6 311 25 2 Montana State
Jontrae Kirklin WR 6-0 184 24 1 LSU
Tommy Kraemer G 6-6 316 25 3 Notre Dame
Lucas Krull TE 6-6 260 24 1 Pittsburgh
Niko Lalos DE 6-5 270 26 2 Dartmouth
Ellis Merriweather RB 6-2 225 24 R Massachusetts
Smoke Monday S 6-3 199 23 2 Auburn
Anfernee Orji LB 6-2 230 22 R Vanderbilt
Kyle Phillips DE 6-4 277 26 4 Tennessee
Alex Pihlstrom OL 6-6 305 23 R Illinois
Troy Pride DB 5-11 193 25 3 Notre Dame
Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 27 3 Oregon

Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 10 when they play at the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.

