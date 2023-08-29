Rising costs forcing some homeowners to forego flood insurance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the tropics heat up, some homeowners say they cannot afford to keep their flood insurance. And FEMA’s own data shows a decrease in policies in Louisiana and some other states.

A homeowner in a tidy New Orleans neighborhood who did not want her name used said that with higher property insurance premiums since Hurricane Ida, she and her husband cannot afford to keep their flood coverage.

“The increase has tripled,” she said. “With flood insurance versus your homeowner insurance, my husband and we got caught into a predicament. Which one are you going to keep?”

Ultimately, the couple decided to drop flood insurance because they had not fully recovered from the 2021 hurricane.

“We’re still doing some demolition,” she said. “We’re still trying to get everything packed up, to remove a lot of debris, because you didn’t get a whole lot from your homeowners insurance. You make a lot of payments out, but even with that we still had to come out of pocket.”

Several other residents who did not want to disclose their names also told Fox 8 they allowed their flood coverage to lapse.

According to online FEMA data, 495,923 properties in Louisiana had flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 2021, and 403,000 of those were single-family homes.

But after FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 methodology for determining insurance premiums was implemented in October 2021, many property owners are seeing higher rates.

Sue Berry is among them.

“It has gone up and so has our property insurance, probably more significantly. And they’re both essential, so you don’t have a choice and you don’t want the programs to be insolvent,” she said.

FEMA data shows there were 491,123 flood policies in force in Louisiana in July 2022, and just 464,183 in force as of July 2023.

Louisiana’s U.S. senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said they are fighting to reform the NFIP and are concerned that people are dropping out of the program.

“It is a huge concern,” Cassidy said. “In fact, internal documents from the National Flood Insurance Program say that they expect as many as 20 percent of those currently enrolled in the program to drop because of high rates.”

Kennedy said, “People are leaving the flood insurance program. And when this first came out, people said, ‘Don’t worry, a lot of people are going to see decreases.’ I haven’t met anyone (whose rates decreased).”

The Louisiana Republicans have filed legislation along with New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez to cap annual flood insurance premium increases at 9 percent instead of the 18 percent currently allowed under RR 2.0.

“It is an unmitigated disaster,” Kennedy said. “We used to have flood maps. We still do, but FEMA doesn’t follow them anymore.”

Cassidy hopes the legislation will get a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee in October but is urging FEMA to make changes now.

“In the meantime, we’re pushing the flood insurance program itself to do some things that they can do by rule, as well to be more transparent,” Cassidy said. “So, (if) I’m building a home, I need to completely understand how I can build that home so as to have my premiums as low as possible.”

Stephen Lovecchio, a New Orleans branch owner with TWFG Insurance, said he also believes the program needs to be tweaked.

“There are some weird things in this flood 2.0 that are just not right,” Lovecchio said. “In an ‘A’ zone, you can get a better price than if you’re in a preferred risk zone.”

Still, he says from his vantage point, most property owners are sticking with their flood coverage. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Ida in 2021 caused catastrophic flooding and Lovecchio says people remember that.

“Most of the people are still holding on to their flood insurance,” Lovecchio said. “But if they miss the payment or there was no insurance on the house before they bought, then they’re taking a look and they’re looking a lot harder at buying that flood insurance policy.”

He says it is essential to pay renewal premiums on time, because not doing so will cause flood premiums to soar. He showed Fox 8 a premium change that, because it was late, went from $788 to $2,214.

FEMA says RR 2.0 is resulting in premiums that more accurately reflect flood risk. It says 343,000 policies will increase, on average up to $120 per year.

Even though Congress created the NFIP in 1968, federal lawmakers recently have only reauthorized the program for a year or two at a time. This year, the program expires on Sept. 30. But Congress is expected to reauthorize it again.

Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation not only want the program to be reformed but also reauthorized for several years.

