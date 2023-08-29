Report: Sean Payton, Broncos trading for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is looking to reunite with Saints kicker Wil Lutz, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Denver Broncos are reportedly in talks to trade for Lutz.
The move would give rookie Blake Grupe the starting job in New Orleans.
