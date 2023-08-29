Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos trading for Saints kicker Wil Lutz

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is looking to reunite with Saints kicker Wil Lutz, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly in talks to trade for Lutz.

The move would give rookie Blake Grupe the starting job in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) walks between plays in the first half of an NFL...
Saints TE Jimmy Graham returns to practice after ‘medical episode,’ arrest in California
Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints remain undefeated in preseason with victory over Chargers
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’