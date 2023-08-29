Rep. Graves launches caucus to preserve iconic sports venues, including Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) and other U.S. representatives announced the launch of the Historic Stadium Caucus, a bipartisan group aimed at preserving the legacy and protecting the integrity of venues such as Tiger Stadium.

“I think Tiger Stadium is one of the truly unique and special venues not only in college football, but all of global sports,” said Cody Worhsam, Chief Brand Officer of LSU Athletics.

According to Graves, the caucus will work to ensure the country’s most iconic stadiums stay up-to-date with the latest technological advances and security measures, as well as environmental practices, all while preserving their rich historical legacy

“What happens is that often times you have people come in and just say, ‘we’re going to mow this thing down and we’re going to build some new fancy stadium’, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Graves.

Some of the key areas that the Historic Stadium Caucus will focus on are:

Security and Safety enhancements : With growing concerns about safety and security in public spaces, the caucus will focus on how the historic stadiums are able to implement cutting-edge security measures without compromising the historical character or footprint of the stadiums. This will enable these venues to continue to host events with iconic energy, such as major college and professional sporting events, national and globally significant competitions, and concerts by world-class musicians.

Technological Upgrades : Given the number of fans each venue welcomes annually, the Historic Stadium Caucus will help focus attention on the fact that these stadiums – many of which are over or nearing 100 years old – are in need of technological upgrades to ensure that these iconic venues can meet the modern-day patron standard as well as the expectations put forth to remain leaders in compliance related to local, state and federal safety standards.

Funding for Infrastructure Updates: As with many historic buildings, some stadiums could benefit from essential infrastructure upgrades. While these venues have stood the test of time, ensuring their continued functionality and longevity requires investments in their infrastructure not just for significant sports and entertainment events, but for the appropriate use by the communities that they serve in times of positive togetherness, but emergency needs, as well.

Some people might question why the federal government is stepping in.

“It’s not just us wanting to cut a federal government check. What are other stadiums doing to preserve the heritage, to preserve the memories? How are they upgrading and expanding in a way that preserves the history of their stadium? It’s really about how do you preserve the memories, and how do you preserve the icon,” said Graves.

At the launch, eighteen of the most iconic college football venues are committed to participating in the Historic Stadium Caucus. These include:

Beaver Stadium (Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania),

Camp Randall Stadium (University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin),

Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas),

Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi),

Franklin Field (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania),

Husky Stadium (University of Washington, Seattle, Washington),

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama),

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California),

Memorial Stadium (University of California, Berkeley, California),

Memorial Stadium (University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois),

Memorial Stadium (Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina),

Nippert Stadium (University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio),

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California),

SJSU Spartan Stadium (San Jose State University, San Jose, California),

Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana),

Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field (University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi),

Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina), and

Yale Bowl (Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut).

“If we want to keep the legacy of Tiger Stadium going into its next century, and into its second century of existence, that’s going to require not just people at LSU, not just people in Baton Rouge, and not just people in Louisiana, but people from across the country to invest in that and prioritize that,” said Worsham.

Tiger Stadium will enter its centennial season in 2024.

