Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Outage planned while workers repair pole hit by vehicle on Perkins Road

Emergency officials are responding after a vehicle hit a power pole Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many residents in the Edinburgh and Glasgow area will be without power while Entergy Louisiana works to fix a power pole hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.

The crash happened on Perkins Road near College Drive.

According to Entergy, a crew will need to de-energize electric equipment to safely perform repairs. Customers in the area could be without power for around four hours while the work to replace a pole and install powerlines takes place.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the crash, officials said. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Baton Rouge Police Department responded.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

When it comes to crime in Baton Rouge, a lot of people believe poor street lighting is a part...
‘No one even knew he was shot:’ Lack of street lighting impacting city’s efforts to fight crime
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, August 29
The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters is reminding you to make sure you are...
Get help with your voter registration
Emergency officials are responding after a vehicle hit a power pole Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.
At least 1 injured after crash involving power pole