Outage planned while workers repair pole hit by vehicle on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many residents in the Edinburgh and Glasgow area will be without power while Entergy Louisiana works to fix a power pole hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.

The crash happened on Perkins Road near College Drive.

According to Entergy, a crew will need to de-energize electric equipment to safely perform repairs. Customers in the area could be without power for around four hours while the work to replace a pole and install powerlines takes place.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the crash, officials said. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Baton Rouge Police Department responded.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

