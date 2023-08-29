Nebraska football player arrested in Lincoln burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is in jail in connection to the burglary of a Lincoln liquor and vape shop.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to Sj’s Liquor and Vape Shop near 27th and O Streets around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

On scene, LPD said the glass door to the store was shattered by large cement pieces from a nearby parking lot.

Police said officers saw Arik Gilbert, 21, walking toward an exit while carrying a bag, which was later discovered to contain more than $1,600 worth of items, including vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters.

Gilbert was booked into jail for burglary.

The sophomore tight end is a Georgia transfer. He was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA for this season.

