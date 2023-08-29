Multiple fire departments step in for all of BRFD to attend fallen fighters funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the words of his own buddies, Captain Phillip Paternostro was one of the guys you always wanted in your corner.

“He was one of the guys that was fun to be with, there was never a dull moment. He was the guy when you were having a bad day...He was the guy that would make your day shine,” said Michael Kimball with BRFD.

This morning at the Istrouma Baptist Church, the entire Baton Rouge Fire Department came to honor their brother. The crowd was so big, the line was out the door. All of them there to let Paternostro’s family know one thing...

“They have a ginormous family now. Almost a 600-person department is now their family,” Kimball added.

In order for everyone to attend the service, other crews from around the state stepped in to temporarily fill in the ranks at all Baton Rouge locations.

“They’re there honoring their brother in a time of need for his family and we’re just here to help out in any way that we can,” said Mike Leon with the Brussard Fire Department.

“Right now, the states having to send resources go to these wildfires in Beauregard, we’re still able to assist each other to come here and help cover our city while our guys attend the funeral, it’s extraordinary,” Kimball explained.

Crews from places all over stepped up.

“I know for sure we have a Lafayette engine, a Brussard engine, and some other engines from across the state that came in to help backstaff for Baton Rouge,” Leon continued.

The crews made sure to monitor calls and respond when needed, while also holding down the fort and making sure day-to-day operations ran smoothly until everyone was able to return to duty.

