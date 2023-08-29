Facebook
Multiple fire departments across La. will help BRFD as they pay respects to fallen captain

Captain Phillip P. Paternostro
Captain Phillip P. Paternostro(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for Captain Phillip Paternostro.

Paternostro, who was a dedicated and respected member of BRFD.

The funeral will occur on Tuesday, August 29 beginning at 9 a.m. until the services conclude, citizens may notice different firefight equipment and personnel responding to emergencies throughout Baton Rouge.

Multiple fire departments across Louisiana will provide equipment and personnel to aid BRFD and allow them to pay their respects to Captain Paternostro.

Captain Phillip. P. Paternostro passed away on Monday, August 21, at the age of 54.

According to BRFD, the public is invited to attend Captain Paternostro’s funeral services at Istrouma Baptist Church, which is located at 10500 Sam Rushing Road.

His wake will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, and from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. His funeral will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

