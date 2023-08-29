Man arrested after allegedly getting child under age of 15 pregnant, deputies say

LABADIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly getting a child under the age of 15 pregnant, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ricky Williams, 22, of Labadieville, is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to APSO, authorities received a complaint referral from a school back on Sept. 22, 2021, that the child had become impregnated by an adult. Deputies said they began an investigation and identified Williams as a suspect.

Scientific evidence was forensically examined as part of the investigation, deputies said. The results of the tests were provided to APSO in August of 2023.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Williams and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, authorities said. They added that he remains locked up pending a bond hearing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.