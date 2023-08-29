LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is reminding residents that it is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or person responsible for starting a forest fire, vandalizing a forest, vandalizing department equipment, or stealing timber.
The reward is being offered by the State of Louisiana through the Louisiana Forestry Association.
To report this information you can contact either of the following numbers:
- Enforcement Office: 855-452-5323
- Louisiana Forestry Association: 318-443-2558
