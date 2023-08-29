Last day to file suit against insurer for inadequate damage compensation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents still recovering from Hurricane Ida have until Tuesday, Aug. 29, to file a lawsuit against their insurance company if they believe they were not awarded enough money to cover property damages.

“I urge any policyholder who still has unresolved issues with their Ida-related hurricane claim to contact an attorney and file suit before the deadline,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Policyholders need to take action to make sure they get the full amount they are owed under their coverage.”

If a policyholder’s insurance company went insolvent before their claim was resolved, the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) is likely handling the claim. The policyholder will need to take action against them before the August 29th deadline.

For more information, visit the La. Department of Insurance’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.