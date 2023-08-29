Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Last day to file suit against insurer for inadequate damage compensation

Louisiana Department of Insurance
Louisiana Department of Insurance(Louisiana Department of Insurance)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents still recovering from Hurricane Ida have until Tuesday, Aug. 29, to file a lawsuit against their insurance company if they believe they were not awarded enough money to cover property damages.

“I urge any policyholder who still has unresolved issues with their Ida-related hurricane claim to contact an attorney and file suit before the deadline,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Policyholders need to take action to make sure they get the full amount they are owed under their coverage.”

If a policyholder’s insurance company went insolvent before their claim was resolved, the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) is likely handling the claim. The policyholder will need to take action against them before the August 29th deadline.

For more information, visit the La. Department of Insurance’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FILE - Voter Registration
What you need to know about the upcoming election, where you can register to vote
Dealing with flood damage without insurance is a risk some property owners feel forced to take...
Rising costs forcing some homeowners to forego flood insurance
Tiger Stadium
Rep. Graves launches caucus to preserve iconic sports venues, including Tiger Stadium
When it comes to crime in Baton Rouge, a lot of people believe poor street lighting is a part...
‘No one even knew he was shot:’ Lack of street lighting not helping with city’s crime problem, Metro Council addressing issue