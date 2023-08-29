Free AIDS health screenings available in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake’s Early Intervention Clinic is recognizing HIV/AIDS Awareness Day by offering free health screenings on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Screenings will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at St. Gerard Majella Church, located at 5249 Maple Drive in Baton Rouge.

The clinic and church collaborated together to host the event.

