Free AIDS health screenings available in Baton Rouge

Our Lady of the Lake's Early Intervention Clinic is recognizing HIV/AIDS Awareness Day by offering free health screenings on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake’s Early Intervention Clinic is recognizing HIV/AIDS Awareness Day by offering free health screenings on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Screenings will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at St. Gerard Majella Church, located at 5249 Maple Drive in Baton Rouge.

The clinic and church collaborated together to host the event.

