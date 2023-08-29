EBR officials provide updates on ‘Brave Cave,’ investigation, resignation of Troy Lawrence Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Broome spoke to members of the media ahead of a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 29., where Baton Rouge Police Department leaders are expected to address the resignation of Officer Troy Lawrence Jr. and an investigation into a secretive interrogation site known to some officers as the ‘Brave Cave.’

Officer Lawrence resigned under a cloud of controversy after complaints were made against the officer over several years. In each of those complaints, citizens came forward saying that the officer had become aggressive with people as he responded to crime scenes and made arrests.

An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of the Baton Rouge Police Department call the ‘Brave Cave’.

Broome said Tuesday that Lawrence Jr. was scheduled for a pre-termination hearing next week, but chose to resign instead. Broome called the allegations of abuse concerning.

“Those allegations are concerning for me because I believe as an administration that we have certainly focused on transparency and more importantly we have worked without citizens to build a level of trust that was not there in the past,” said Broome.

Baton Rouge Police have called a news conference to speak about both issues at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

