Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four people involved in a chase with law enforcement that started in West Baton Rouge Parish and ended in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10, have been identified, officials said.

Driver Kameron Gaston, 18, and three passengers Kortez Morris 21, Davontae Stubbs, 19, and a juvenile age 16 have been identified in the chase.

Gaston, Morris, and the juvenile died from the crash, deputies said.

Stubbs has since been released from the hospital and charged with Principle, Possession of Stolen Things and Principle, Criminal Mischief.

Stubbs has since bonded out.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that crossed into Pointe Coupee Parish. The sheriff says the vehicle then crashed in Fordoche.

LSP said the pursuit involved a stolen 2018 Nissan Pathfinder. During the pursuit the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve striking multiple objects including a tree, engulfing the vehicle into flames.

Sgt. Landon Groger with WBRSO confirmed deputies were involved in a chase that resulted in a crash and three fatalities.

A fourth person was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, LSP added.

The four men were all in the same vehicle law enforcement was pursuing, officials confirmed.

The deadly accident happened on Fordoche Road (Hwy. 77) at Smith Acres Lane in Fordoche, La. The road will remain closed until further notice, according to police.

A crash that left 3 people dead cause several road closures Thursday, Aug. 10. (Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

During the press conference about the incident, WBRSO Sheriff Mike Cazes thanked the deputies for their quick thinking to get all four occupants out of the burning car.

At least two of the men were wearing body armor when deputies pulled their bodies out of the car, officials said.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and WBRSO are investigating

An administrative investigation is underway, officials confirmed.

No charges have been announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

