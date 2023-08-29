Capital Area Transist System Announces New Interim CEO

The following news release is from Capital Area Transit System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) Board of Commissioners voted today to appoint Theo Richards to serve as Interim CEO. This announcement comes after the departure of their previous Interim CEO, Dwana Williams, who stepped down from her role effective August 24th.

While the CATS Board of Commissioners has already begun the search for a new CEO to lead the organization, Richards’ temporary appointment will help ensure CATS can continue to serve the people of Baton Rouge and Baker effectively in the meantime.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Board, stakeholders, and riders of the Capital Area Transit System,” said Williams at her departure. “Over the past 16 months as Interim CEO, your support has been instrumental in our achievements. It has been a privilege to work with the dedicated team here at CATS to connect you to what matters. I leave with best wishes for the organization’s ongoing growth and success in delivering exceptional transit services to the people of Baton Rouge and Baker.”

“We commend Dwana for all of her hard work on behalf of CATS during the past 16 months,” said Melissa DeGeneres, President of the CATS Board of Commissioners. “CATS remains committed to providing reliable and efficient transit services to our community. We thank our riders and community partners for their continued support as we move forward with hiring a permanent CEO to lead us into our next chapter.”

