9NEWS EXCLUSIVE: List of BRPD Chief Applicants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We now know the names of the 23 people who have applied to be the next Chief of Police for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he will step down once a new chief is hired.

The deadline to apply was on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The names of the applicants and their current positions are:

Sergeant Darren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer Varden Guillory: LADOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol Alvin Davis: FEDEX Operations Manager Terrance Watkins: Retired BRPD Lieutenant, Day Shift Commander David Wallace: BRPD Captain Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal/Detective Jason Martin: BRPD Commander Health and Safety division Chris Polito: BRPD Captain/Special Ops Bureau Commander Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police/Chief of Staff Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standard Division Darryl Honore: BRPD Captain Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Asst. Police Chief Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, VCU Commander Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant William Clarida: BRPD Captain Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liason

Timeline of Police Chief search:

Police Chief search timeline (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.