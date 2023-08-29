Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

9NEWS EXCLUSIVE: List of BRPD Chief Applicants

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We now know the names of the 23 people who have applied to be the next Chief of Police for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he will step down once a new chief is hired.

The deadline to apply was on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The names of the applicants and their current positions are:

  1. Sergeant Darren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer
  2. Varden Guillory: LADOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol
  3. Alvin Davis: FEDEX Operations Manager
  4. Terrance Watkins: Retired BRPD Lieutenant, Day Shift Commander
  5. David Wallace: BRPD Captain
  6. Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal/Detective
  7. Jason Martin: BRPD Commander Health and Safety division
  8. Chris Polito: BRPD Captain/Special Ops Bureau Commander
  9. Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services
  10. L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer
  11. Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs
  12. Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police/Chief of Staff
  13. Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standard Division
  14. Darryl Honore: BRPD Captain
  15. Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Asst. Police Chief
  16. Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator
  17. Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, VCU Commander
  18. Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant
  19. William Clarida: BRPD Captain
  20. Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
  21. Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
  22. Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security
  23. Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liason

Timeline of Police Chief search:

Police Chief search timeline
Police Chief search timeline(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
EBR officials provide updates on ‘Brave Cave,’ investigation, resignation of Troy Lawrence Jr.
(MGN graphic)
Man arrested after allegedly getting child under age of 15 pregnant, deputies say
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement