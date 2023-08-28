Top-25 Ranked World Amateur Golfer Latanna Stone’s Journey from Homeschool to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Latanna Stone is a top-25 world ranked amateur golfer and one of the best golfers in the SEC. If you were to ask the Floridian if that would be the present reality a couple of years ago, she probably would have disagreed with you.

“I was very skeptical because I was like oh I’m not going to come to Louisiana State University, like there’s no way,” Stone said.

Stone decided to take a visit on the request of her friend Kendall, who she’s known since she was seven years old. The 23-year-old ended up taking that visit and enjoyed it.

“Went on campus, went to a football game, I was like I’m gonna be here, this is where I’m gonna be, It wasn’t too hard of a decision.”

One of the big reasons why Stone decided to call the Bayou home was how comfortable she felt when she visited campus. The 23rd ranked amateur felt that she would have plenty of chances to develop friendships which was difficult for her growing up due to her schooling situation.

“Being homeschooled definitely was hard for meeting people, but those friends that I had, playing in tournaments and stuff, I pretty much would go to a tournament and know everyone because I played so much and meet new people, play with different girls and it was fun.”

Years later, Stone is a student-athlete at a big division one University and is one of the cornerstones for the Lady Tigers. She hopes that a big year is ahead for her and her team. Upon completion of her fifth year, Stone looks forward to beginning her professional golf career.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.