Police identify person killed in Sunday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning, Aug. 27.

Police identified the victim as Sherman McElroy, 42.

According to BRPD, McElroy was shot multiple times around 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Monte Sano Ave. McElroy died at the scene.

The motive and shooter are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.