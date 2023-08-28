Facebook
‘My hometown gone’: What it was like growing up in Maui; how you can help

The fires have hit close to home for Baton Rouge’s Luke Dudley. He’s been in the Red Stick for a decade now, but he was born and raised in Maui.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are reporting that at least 115 people were killed and more than 2,200 structures were destroyed by the wildfires in Maui in August.

The fires have hit close to home for Baton Rouge’s Luke Dudley. He’s been in the Red Stick for a decade now and currently works for LSU athletics, but he was born and raised in Maui.

These are images of him with family and friends before the fires in Lahaina. Many of the structures you see in these photos have burnt down, including a school and Front Street which is normally lined up with shops for visitors.

Images show Luke Dudley with family and friends before the fires in Lahaina. Many of the structures in these photos have burnt down, including a school and Front Street which is normally lined up with shops for visitors.(Courtesy of Luke Dudley)
Images show Luke Dudley with family and friends before the fires in Lahaina. Many of the structures in these photos have burnt down, including a school and Front Street which is normally lined up with shops for visitors.(Courtesy of Luke Dudley)
Images show Luke Dudley with family and friends before the fires in Lahaina. Many of the structures in these photos have burnt down, including a school and Front Street which is normally lined up with shops for visitors.(Courtesy of Luke Dudley)

Two of the friends you see next to Luke have houses that burn down from the fires.

Two of Luke Dudley's friends have houses that burn down from the fires.(Courtesy of Luke Dudley)

Dudley said that brush fires aren’t unusual where he’s from, but his family said the wind is what kicked things up.

“I kind of felt a little helpless at first,” Dudley said. “I can’t just get in a car and drive over there. I asked them what’s the best way to help since we’re so far away over here. It’s not like we can just load up an 18-wheeler or do a drive. That was one of the hardest things for me is that I wanted to help but there wasn’t really any way to help.”

He said the best way you can help right now is through monetary donations. One of the organizations with boots on the ground is the Maui Strong Foundation through the Hawaii Community Association. Maui United Way has also been hard at work helping people in the community, Dudley said.

“People have put out that Maui is closed don’t come to Maui,” Dudley said. “But that’s just Lahaina. We need people to come to Maui because that’s where our money comes from over there. Our visitor industry is huge and all these people need people to come there.”

The visitor industry also taking a hit. The Kukui’ula Restaurant Hospitality Foundation is assisting in those efforts, Dudley said.

His family and friends are okay and have relocated.

