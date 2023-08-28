Mayor Broome to speak at Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will serve as the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Aug. 28.

Mayor Broome is expected to touch base on the “Summer of Hope” campaign and give an update on the search for a new police chief in Baton Rouge.

The event is happening in the ballroom at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant. Meals are $30 each.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the mayor will speak shortly after noon.

