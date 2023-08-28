Mayor Broome addresses recent decrease in crime while giving an update to new police chief search

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Saturday that the city of Baton Rouge had gone a full 30 days without a killing.

“It’s a major accomplishment and I believe it will continue,” continued Broome.

Unfortunately, that stretch came to an end with two shooting deaths Sunday.

Speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, Mayor Broome said continuing to reduce violent crime will need a two-step approach.

“We need to hold criminals accountable and identify warning signs of those going down the wrong path,” Broome explained.

The mayor hopes to have a new police chief in place soon with the current chief stepping down once a new one is named.

The deadline to apply was last Friday.

Monday, The Fire and Police Civil Board verified applicants, nearly two dozen of them.

“They will schedule a test and then I will get the results. We will then have a list to choose from,” added Broome.

Broome says this decision is not one she will take lightly, and she will seek community input.

She says already knows what she is looking for in an ideal candidate.

“I want someone that will focus on 21st century policing and continue to keep our community together,” Broome said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.