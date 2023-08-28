Facebook
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting on Plank Road

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 27.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Plank Road near Brady Street.

According to BRPD, Andre Andoin, 47, and two other people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Police said Andoin died that evening, but the two other gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Details about the motive and shooter are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information about this shooting should contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

