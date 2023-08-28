Man arrested for attempted murder after firing multiple rounds at vehicle while leaving party, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted first-degree murder of a girl and her boyfriend, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO stated they responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 9000 block of Petit Road on Saturday, August 26.

Officials state that the second report of shots fired was at the intersection of Petit Road and the 8200 block of Comite Dr. The report also indicated that a man fired six rounds out of a vehicle and then proceeded northbound on Comite Dr.

Deputies state that the third call they received was in regards to shots fired, this time a girl and her boyfriend who were leaving a party in the 9000 block of Petit Road when the girl’s car was struck multiple times by gunfire after leaving.

Homicide detectives met with the victims and detectives learned that the front driver-side door underneath the mirror, the bottom of the rear driver-side door, and the trunk lid near the license plate had been struck with gunfire.

The girl and the boyfriend stated that they were at a party and left after several fights broke out. The victims stated as they approached the intersection of Petit Road and Comite Drive a Black man who went by the name Josh was driving a blue Dodge Challenger and fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle according to officials.

The victims were not injured by gunfire EBRSO stated.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Brandon LeJoshua Jordan, 23.

On Sunday, August 27 deputies made a routine traffic stop of the blue Dodge Challenger near the 10200 block of E. Brookside Dr. and arrested Jordan.

During an interview with detectives, Jordan stated that two different fights had occurred at the party when an unknown individual fired two rounds but did not know who fired the shots.

In the interview, Jordan stated he identified the victims as the ones who started the fights and he fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

