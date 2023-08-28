Facebook
Livingston Parish Public Schools closed Monday; schools receive bomb threats not believed to be ‘credible’

Classes at all Livingston Parish Public Schools are canceled Monday, August 28, after multiple schools and employees received bomb threats.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials said that classes at all Livingston Parish Public Schools are canceled Monday, August 28, after multiple schools and employees received bomb threats.

According to officials, the threats were sent by an email early Monday morning, alleging that bombs had been placed in schools.

School officials said that while they do not believe the threats are credible, they have decided to cancel class as a precaution to protect staff and students.

The school system is working with law enforcement, and the threatening emails have been reported to the State Fusion Agency.

In addition to classes, all after school activities have also been canceled.

School officials said they expect schools to reopen on Tuesday, August 29, but parents will be updated if anything changes.

