Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inmate tries to escape by running out of portable toilet in East Feliciana Parish, deputies say

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An inmate tried to escape by allegedly running out of a portable toilet and into the woods during a parish road cleanup in East Feliciana Parish.

According to deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, Brett Brigham, age 30, was a trustee working with other inmates at around 10:15 a.m. Brigham was eligible for trustee status based upon the offenses for which he was serving time and his prior good behavior while incarcerated.

After Brigham asked to use the portable toilet, deputies said he ‘burst out from it and ran into the woods.’ The corrections officer assigned to supervise the crew took the man back into custody within minutes without incident.

“Before an inmate is granted trustee status, we conduct a thorough investigation of their background. There was nothing in Brigham’s background that would disqualify him from trustee status. He only had 210 more days left to serve until his release,” said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.

Brigham was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on one count of simple escape. Simple escape carries a potential sentence of incarceration from two to five years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
I-TEAM: Attorney alleges client brutally beaten in BRPD ‘torture warehouse’
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor Broome addresses recent decrease in crime while giving an update to new police chief search
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man sentenced for killing teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane, officials say