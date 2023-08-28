Inmate tries to escape by running out of portable toilet in East Feliciana Parish, deputies say

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An inmate tried to escape by allegedly running out of a portable toilet and into the woods during a parish road cleanup in East Feliciana Parish.

According to deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, Brett Brigham, age 30, was a trustee working with other inmates at around 10:15 a.m. Brigham was eligible for trustee status based upon the offenses for which he was serving time and his prior good behavior while incarcerated.

After Brigham asked to use the portable toilet, deputies said he ‘burst out from it and ran into the woods.’ The corrections officer assigned to supervise the crew took the man back into custody within minutes without incident.

“Before an inmate is granted trustee status, we conduct a thorough investigation of their background. There was nothing in Brigham’s background that would disqualify him from trustee status. He only had 210 more days left to serve until his release,” said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.

Brigham was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on one count of simple escape. Simple escape carries a potential sentence of incarceration from two to five years.

