Hundreds of people without power in Ascension Parish Monday morning

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish are waking up without power Monday morning, August 28.

According to Entergy, a major power outage is impacting more than 500 people as of 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how long the outage may last.

WAFB has reached out to Entergy for more information.

Click here to view current outages on the Entergy outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.