Hundreds of people without power in Ascension Parish Monday morning

Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish are waking up without power Monday morning, August 28.
Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish are waking up without power Monday morning, August 28.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish are waking up without power Monday morning, August 28.

According to Entergy, a major power outage is impacting more than 500 people as of 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear how long the outage may last.

WAFB has reached out to Entergy for more information.

Click here to view current outages on the Entergy outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

