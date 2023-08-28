Hundreds of people without power in Ascension Parish Monday morning
Aug. 28, 2023
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people in Ascension Parish are waking up without power Monday morning, August 28.
According to Entergy, a major power outage is impacting more than 500 people as of 6:30 a.m.
It’s unclear how long the outage may last.
WAFB has reached out to Entergy for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
