Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that ALL Grant Parish schools are closed on Monday, August 28, due to bomb threats.

Law enforcement will be investigating and searching all the schools.

GPSO said that they received a mass email around 6 a.m. about the threats, and they made the determination with the superintendent to close the schools.

The email stated that bombs were placed in all schools and were set to detonate within a few hours.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

