Eastbound lane now open along part of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers will no longer have to deal with lane closures on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge now that the Eastbound Lane is open on Monday, August 28.

Emergency roadwork caused I-10 eastbound to be down to one lane between the Henderson area and Lake Pebla.

Officials said the closures were due to crews replacing a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

For the latest on traffic conditions, drivers can visit 511la.org.

