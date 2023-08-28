Eastbound lane now open along part of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers will no longer have to deal with lane closures on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge now that the Eastbound Lane is open on Monday, August 28.

Emergency roadwork caused I-10 eastbound to be down to one lane between the Henderson area and Lake Pebla.

Officials said the closures were due to crews replacing a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

Detour for I-10 eastbound lane closure on Atchafalaya Bridge (DOTD)

For the latest on traffic conditions, drivers can visit 511la.org.

